I Hate This Place Confirmed For November Release

Aftyer a few months of teasing, I Hate This Place has an official release date, arriving on PC and consoles this November

Indie game developer Rock Square Thunder and publisher Broken Mirror Games confirmed the official release date for I Hate This Place this week. The team has been teasing the isometric survival-crafting horror title for months, which takes inspiration from the titular comic book series by writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin. Now we finally have a launch date as the game will arrive on November 7,. 2025. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

I Hate This Place

Players take on the role of Elena, whose fight for survival begins when she and her friend unwittingly summon a malevolent force. Outmatched and hunted in a hostile world, players will need to stay vigilant, loot their surroundings, and pick their battles carefully against formidable foes, many of which hunt you by sound.

Classic Craft-Based Survival Horror: Scavenge every corner of Rutherford Ranch to stay alive. From haunted forests, a derelict town, to infested bunkers. Explore a world teeming with danger as you gather vital resources, craft essential gear, upgrade your campsite, and rebuild outposts to have somewhere to hide.

A dynamic day-night cycle that changes the world. Use daylight wisely to explore, scavenge supplies, craft what you need, and prepare for what's coming. When night falls, the real nightmares come out to play. More enemies appear, stronger and more aggressive than before. The landscape becomes harder to navigate with just your flashlight. Sometimes your best hope is to find shelter and hunker down till morning.

Stealth and combat go hand-in-hand here as many of the twisted creatures in Rutherford Ranch hunt and stalk you by sound alone. Brute force will often just land you in an early grave. Use sound to your advantage, luring creatures away from your path or cleverly leading them straight into deadly traps you laid.

Inspired by the award-nominated comic book series, I Hate This Place comes to life with bold colors, a punchy retro comic book style, and a heavy dose of '80s flair. A unique blend of horror, dark humor, and just the right touch of camp and gore where unsettling dread meets stylized charm.

