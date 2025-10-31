Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broken Mirror Games, i hate this place, Rock Square Thunder

I Hate This Place Drops New Trailer With New Release Date

Check out the latest story trailer for the upcoming game I Hate This Place, as the release date has been pushed to January

Article Summary I Hate This Place unveils a new story trailer and shifts its launch date to January 29, 2026

Experience isometric survival-crafting horror based on the acclaimed comic by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin

Scavenge, craft, and outwit sound-hunting monsters in a deadly, dynamic day-night cycle

Retro '80s comic book style meets chilling horror and dark humor in this unique indie adventure

Indie game developer Rock Square Thunder and publisher Broken Mirror Games dropped a new trailer and a new release date for their upcoming game, I Hate This Place. Originally, the team was going to release the new isometric survival-crafting horror title based on the titular comic book series by writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin in early November. But plans change, and now the game is set for January 29, 2026. ALong with the date comes a new story trailer, showcasing more of the game as they work toward the new date.

I Hate This Place

Players take on the role of Elena, whose fight for survival begins when she and her friend unwittingly summon a malevolent force. Outmatched and hunted in a hostile world, players will need to stay vigilant, loot their surroundings, and pick their battles carefully against formidable foes, many of which hunt you by sound.

Classic Craft-Based Survival Horror: Scavenge every corner of Rutherford Ranch to stay alive. From haunted forests, a derelict town, to infested bunkers. Explore a world teeming with danger as you gather vital resources, craft essential gear, upgrade your campsite, and rebuild outposts to have somewhere to hide.

