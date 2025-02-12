Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: I See Red, Whiteboard Games

I See Red Announced For Nintendo Switch Release

After having been out on Steam for two and a half years, I See Red will finally see a release for Nintendo Switch later this month

Article Summary I See Red lands on Nintendo Switch February 26 after a year on Steam.

Whiteboard Games partners with RedDeer for the Switch release.

Unleash chaos in I See Red, destroying everything in your path.

Play as an outlaw on a vengeance quest across enemy ships.

Indie game developer Whiteboard Games has partnered with RedDeer Games to release I See Red for the Nintendo Switch this year. The game has already been out on PC for two and a half years, originally released with Gameforge, but now Whiteboard has taken full command of the Steam version. We're not entirely sure why they went with RedDeer for the Switch option, but it looks like it will be the full version of the game with all of the content released so far. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game drops on Switch on February 26.

I See Red

I See Red offers a frantic gaming experience, allowing you to wreak utter havoc and bring entire ships to their knees. Everything you can interact with, you can destroy. Every cover and detail can explode into a thousand pieces. Use this to your advantage and expose your enemies. You can also brutally execute your foes with your own, bare hands. Fight your way through the entire galaxy, invading spaceships manned by Humans, Robots or Aliens, each with their own weaponry, augments and more. Every time you begin a new playthrough, you will be able to complete challenges to experience new unexplored paths, more powerful skills, fearless enemies you've never seen before, the most incredible abilities and more. Make your runs more diverse every time you start anew and find innovative ways of completing your quest for vengeance!

You're an outlaw traveling through space, infinite and black, in search of the person who subjected you to such unspeakable pain. In fact, you're so focused on your quest that you stopped paying attention to anything else, making your surroundings look muted. In return, however, your targets now appear all the clearer to you, constantly glowing in RED. Corrupted on the inside, you're hell-bent on finding out what they did to make you this way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!