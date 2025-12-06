Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Prince, Dogubomb

iam8bit Puts New Blue Prince Collection Up For Pre-Order

Plue Prince fans who wish to take their love of the game to the next level can do so with a new set of collections made by iam8bit

Article Summary iam8bit and Raw Fury launch an exclusive Blue Prince Collection for fans of the popular puzzle game.

Pre-order unique Blue Prince items like the Secret Garden Key replica, desk mat, and Swim Bird plush.

The Mount Holly Gift Shop Bundle features collectibles, postcards, stamps, and an enamel Swim Bird pin.

Blue Prince original soundtrack available on CD and 2xLP vinyl, featuring art by Stefan Große Hallbuer.

Raw Fury and iam8bit have collaborated on a new set of items available for pre-order in the popular puzzle game Blue Prince. The Blue Prince Collection has been established to offer players a range of special items, including postcards, stamps, vinyl soundtracks, and more, depending on the level of fandom you wish to invest in. We have the finer details below of what they have, as everything is up for pre-order on their site now.

Blue Prince Collection

The iam8bit x Blue Prince Collection features five unique items in the "Mount Holly Gift Shop" Bundle. In this bundle, fans can find the following items, which are also available individually for pre-order:

Secret Garden Key Replica ($46.00): A 1:1 recreation of the in-game Secret Garden Key, this 6" collectible is made in durable, high-quality metal and features a velvet storage box and acrylic display stand.

A 1:1 recreation of the in-game Secret Garden Key, this 6" collectible is made in durable, high-quality metal and features a velvet storage box and acrylic display stand. Swim Bird Plush ($29.99): This cutesy 12" keepsake is a faithful and cuddly rendition of the in-game Swim Bird illustrated character that features fully posable wire legs.

This cutesy 12" keepsake is a faithful and cuddly rendition of the in-game Swim Bird illustrated character that features fully posable wire legs. Blue Prince "Blueprint" Desk Mat ($39.99): A 32×18" desk protector based on the in-game inventory screen, the mat is made of durable neoprene backing for optimal decoration and protection.

A 32×18" desk protector based on the in-game inventory screen, the mat is made of durable neoprene backing for optimal decoration and protection. Blue Prince Stamp and Postcard Set ($24.99): A set of 13 postcards on heavy cardstock that feature a 1:1 recreation of in-game postcards and art that players can find scattered in the desk drawers, junk piles and REDACTED areas of Mt. Holly. Additionally, the set comes with two sets of 8 unique stamp-inspired stickers.

A set of 13 postcards on heavy cardstock that feature a 1:1 recreation of in-game postcards and art that players can find scattered in the desk drawers, junk piles and REDACTED areas of Mt. Holly. Additionally, the set comes with two sets of 8 unique stamp-inspired stickers. Swim Bird Pin ($10.00): A 1.75" premium hard enamel pin featuring the game's iconic daring diver.

For those seeking out the Music Room during this run, the Blue Prince CD and Blue Prince 2xLP are also available. The Blue Prince Original Soundtrack CD is available for $24.99, packed with a 2-disc Digipak-wrapped collection featuring the full game soundtrack paired with album art from Stefan Groẞe Hallbuer, who translated the titles into special packaging. The Blue Prince 2XLP features a sampling of the best tracks from the Blue Prince soundtrack and is pressed in classic black vinyl. With art also by Stefan Groẞe Hallbuer, the set's packaging depicts the doorways of the Entrance Hall of Mount Holly, highlighting some of the game's most iconic rooms, spot-glossed and available for pre-order for $42.99.

