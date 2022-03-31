Idea Factory Announces Three New Games In NGPX Showcase

Idea Factory revealed this week they will be bringing three brand new games to show off at the NGPX Showcase this year. The games that will be presented this year are Dusk Divers 2, Amnesia: Memories and Amnesia Later x Crowd, and Birushana, all four of them will be released at some point in late 2022, except Birushana which will be released on June 28th, 2022. We have the rundown of all of them below so you can learn what each game has to offer as we wait to hear more about release dates.

Dusk Divers 2: This Hack n' Slash Action RPG continues the story of Yumo and her friends, taking up arms once again to protect the Human Realm from dimensional evils that are converging on Taipei's bustling Ximending neighborhood and its dark underworld, Youshanding. Fight to find the truth and save the city once again!

Amnesia: Memories: In this otome visual novel, players will wake up as the mysterious Heroine, who has no memory of who she is. A friendly spirit named Orion will appear to help you regain your memories as you explore your world and remember those closest to you.

Amnesia: Later x Crowd: A companion to Amnesia: Memories, Later x Crowd features a multitude of different story scenarios, as well as new mini-games. Deepen your relationship with the main characters and sub-characters of Amnesia: Memories and see what sparks!

Birushana: This otome visual novel continues the story of Shanao and two rival clans. Torn between her duty to live up to the Genji family name and her desire to live a peaceful life, Shanao sets off to take down the Heike stronghold and finally bring peace to the country. Her adventure leads her to find new cherished relationships, as well as something deeper than the feud between the rivaling clans.