ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest 2023 Is Underway

Xbox Game Studios have launched ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest 2023 this week, with a ton of new games for you to excperience.

Xbox Games Studios has launched ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest 2023, loaded with 33 games for you to try out until the end of the year. Starting yesterday and running all the way through December 31, players will have the chance to experience 33 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. You can read more about it on Xbox Wire, as we have ten games the company added and wanted to highlight for this year's event.

502's Arcade (502 Studios)

502's Arcade is an anthology of arcade games you can play during ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest 2023. Each game is a remix of genres with mechanics that you've always loved, with modern twists that will make them an enjoyable challenge for all kinds of players.

Captain Bones (World of Poly)

Captain Bones is an exhilarating action-adventure game that immerses you in an expansive pirate world. Your survival skills will guide you through epic ship battles and thrilling treasure hunts alongside your loyal crew. Navigate handcrafted pirate islands, harness resources to create weapons and vehicles, and embark on daring explorations. At its core, the game follows the journey of Captain Bones from a simple crew member to a legendary captain.

Champion Shift (SRG Studios)

Champion Shift is a fast-paced, action roguelike where you play as a mythical champion fighting against the evil Dominion. Unlock mythical upgrades throughout your game session, shift form into a vehicle to power through masses of enemies, and defeat epic bosses to progress through your run.

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Pyramid Games S.A.)

Become a real paleontologist, explore various environments, and search for dinosaur fossils. Dig for and study the remnants of these majestic creatures to learn about their evolution. Build your own museum and experience an immersive background story. Drive off-road vehicles, explore dig sites, use excavation tools, and search through deformable terrain. Prepare fossils.

Donut Dodo (pixle.games)

If a long-lost arcade game from 1983 resurfaced today, it would be Donut Dodo. A classic platforming frenzy from the golden era that's tough as nails and challenging for the whole family! Will you top the high score table today?

New Star GP (Five Aces Publishing/New Star Games)

New Star GP is a retro arcade racer that puts you in the driving seat at iconic racing circuits from the 1980s to the present day. Lead your team through all the drama of race strategies, pitting, tyre blowouts and more to take the glory and win the World Championship! Check it out during ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest 2023.

Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion (Starstruck Games

Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion is a challenging mystery dungeon combined with match 3 mechanics that will intrigue both turn-based roguelike and puzzle fans alike. Travel through a castle full of traps and monsters, strategically using your turns to move, attack, cast spells, and match mana to defeat enemies!

Slopecrashers (byteparrot)

Slopecrashers is an arcade snowboard combat racer in which a wild crew of animals band together on a world-spanning tour to become the best snowboarders. Unfortunately, somebody is trying to ruin their plans! Grab your friends and barrel down the slopes together while battling it out in high-speed races with over-the-top power-ups!

The Land Beneath Us (PID Games/FairPlay Studios)

The Land Beneath Us is a turn-based rogue-lite action dungeon crawler. Use powerful skill combos and stylish weaponry to battle your way through the Underworld known as Annwn. Defeat the Seven Lords and rescue The Creator and her vital Soul-Tech.

Vagrus – The Riven Realms (Lost Pilgrims Studio)

Embark on a perilous journey across a realm forsaken by the gods and devastated by an arcane cataclysm. Accompanied by a hardy crew, you must trade, fight, and explore your way to success as the leader of a traveling company in Vagrus, an award-winning turn-based post-apocalyptic fantasy RPG.

