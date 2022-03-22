IllFonic Announces New 4v1 Title Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

IllFonic revealed their next major game on the way as we're getting a new 4v1 haunting title in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The company knows a little about these types of games as they were the developers behind Friday the 13th: The Game, as they have taken one of the most beloved IPs from the '80s and turned it into a team-bustin' experience. Much like Dead By Daylight's format, five players will enter a game. One of you will be the ghost haunting a location while the other four play as new rookie Ghostbusters trying to capture it. Each side has some tricks and tools to keep each other on their toes as the ghost is simply trying to survive not being caught in the time allotted.

The game is set in the current timeline from the films, with Winston using his money to start the business back up and do what Peter Venkman suggested they do all those years ago: franchise it out. You'll have some help from Ray to a degree as his shop happens to have opened a new location next door to the old firehouse, which will serve as the place where the ghost player will choose the entity they'll be haunting as, while the rest of you suit up in the firehouse with custom looks and suits. No release date has been set for the game yet beyond the fact it will be out sometime in 2022, but we're guessing that it'll be out in time for Halloween. We have more info, screenshots, and the trailer for you below from the devs.

Put on a Proton Pack, grab a Ghost Trap, and monitor the trusty PKE Meter as a Ghostbuster in a team of four brave souls pursuing ghastly ghosts terrorizing public locations. Work together to find the Ghost, blast them with streams from the Particle Thrower to tether the slimy foe in place, and shut the trap at the perfect moment! Keep citizens calm and corral the Ghost before the environment gets too haunted. Play as a Ghost, scaring unsuspecting citizens at various locations. You ain't afraid of no Ghostbuster, thanks to the ability to fly and teleport between rifts. Possess objects lying around each room to sneak by roaming Ghostbusters and frighten passersby. If that doesn't work, sliming and summoning ghoulish minions will. Haunt each map to completion as one of multiple Ghosts with different abilities.

Prepare for each match in the iconic Firehouse by customizing your Ghostbuster or Ghost, upgrading equipment and abilities, and getting some target practice in using the Particle Thrower as well as its different modifications. Talk with Winston Zeddemore, voiced by Ernie Hudson, and get missions before going out into the field. Meet some new and old friends like Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz, ready to hand down some busting wisdom at Ray's Occult Books. Who you gonna call when you wanna bust some ghosts? Thanks to cross-platform multiplayer, anyone on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and/or Xbox Series X|S or One can come together to cross the streams or spew slime. AI companions can help fill games, or enable solo Ghostbusters or a solo Ghost to play offline.

"Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved IPs in the world, so we are pulling out all the stops to make something special and accessible to this diverse fanbase," said Charles Brungardt, CEO, IllFonic. "If you're someone who loves the movies or asymmetrical multiplayer games, this was made for you."