Inayah – Life After Gods Drops New Golden Joystick Awards Trailer

During the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, Inayah – Life After Gods dropped a new trailer showing off more of the gameplay to come

Explore a post-apocalyptic world with Inayah and her magical gauntlet.

Customize characters with RPG mechanics and face 20 unique bosses.

Experience engaging story, original music by Alex Kestner, and top voice acting.

Indie game developer and publisher ExoGenesis Studios released a new trailer for Inayah – Life After Gods during the Golden Joystick Awards 2024. The trailer isn't even a minute long, and it gets to the point pretty quickly by showing you flash cuts of the gameplay, including some new shots and a few new enemies we haven't seen in previous trailers and videos. Enjoy the trailer above as the game isn't being released until Q2 2025.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world, but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion's abilities, weapons, and gear.

Three unique weapon forms with different combat and movement capabilities, with a variety of character builds and abilities.

Vast hand-drawn 2D world to explore with a variety of biomes and secrets.

20 unique bosses with unique mechanics and an engaging plot with multiple endings.

An original music score by composer Alex Kestner , who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO.

, who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO. Top-tier voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll of more than 28 shows and games, including Baldur's Gate 3.

