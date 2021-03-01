Incarnate Landorus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

Mewtwo and the Birds of Kanto leave Pokémon GO raids today at 8 AM local time, replaced by Landorus. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Landorus, a dual Ground/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form for the very first time. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Landorus' 100% IVs.

Top Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Landorus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Beam, Ice Beam)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Landorus with efficiency.

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Blizzard)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

Alolan Ninetails (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Mew (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Walrein (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Landorus can be duoed. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Landorus.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Landorus will have a CP of 2050 in normal weather conditions and 2563 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!