Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies
Incarnate Forme Thundurus returns to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO and the meta has shifted. Defeat it with these top counters.
Article Summary
- Incarnate Thundurus returns to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO's Shared Skies season.
- Top counters: Mega Diancie, Shadow Rhyperior, Shadow Rampardos, and more.
- Recommended extra counters: Baxcalibur, Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Terrakion, etc.
- Defeat with 2-3 trainers; use Circle Lock Technique and Golden Razz Berries for effective catching.
The June, July, and August seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, are now wrapping up as we head into the final month. With Pokémon GO Fest complete, we're now getting a relatively low-key month of Raids event events. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends… except for Shadow Raid Weekend, where Shadow Lugia takes over. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Incarnate Forme Thundurus, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Incarnate Forme Thundurus Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Forme Thundurus counters as such:
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Rampardos: SmackDown, Rock Slide
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Rampardos: SmackDown, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Thundurus with efficiency.
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Incarnate Forme Thundurus can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Thundurus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.