Incineration Productions Reveal Their Next Game SpellPunk VR

This morning, Incineration Productions revealed the next video game they have on the way as SpellPunk VR is coming this year. The game itself looks pretty cool as you play as a powerful magician going up against others in what feels like a comic book world. The way that you move your wand with your arm determines the kind of spell you cast, whether it be lightning or a fireball, or if you cast a shield to protect you from an incoming attack. The game is currently scheduled to be released on April 24th, 2020 in Early Access for Windows PC via Steam and Viveport. You can check out a description of the game below along with some words from the company's CEO, along with the trailer.

"Prepare to become (and face off against) mighty magicians in a stunningly surreal world with a vibrant comic book aesthetic and sick musical tracks. In SpellPunk VR, you embody a full-body avatar who must duel in fast-paced mana-manipulating multiplayer battles. SpellPunk VR puts extraordinary powers at your fingertips, allowing you to cast some wild wizardry against offline or online foes by drawing magical symbols to unleash terrorizing magical attacks. There's no spellbook or menus here, champ. You'll have to correctly draw your various spells in the air with your hands while facing opponents in the three leveled game modes. Looking for some Tolkien-esque wizard worlds? Kid, this ain't your momma's spellcasting game! Immerse yourself in unique environments from mysterious and apocalyptic dimensions unknown. Dramatic lighting effects shape the world around you while extraordinary visual spell effects amp up the power you'll have at your fingertips. Rock out to a wicked mix of hip-hop and electronic beats created by world-renowned feature film and game composer Penka Kouneva."

"We are excited to invite players to dive into a fully immersive world and live their powerful mage fantasies with SpellPunk VR," said Incineration Productions CEO, Gergana Gruncharova. "While the game is nearly fully developed, we are eager to hear feedback from players in order for us to fine-tune SpellPunk VR and provide an even more thrilling experience when it exits Early Access."