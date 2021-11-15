Indie Game A Short Hike To Release On Consoles This Tuesday

Announced during the Wholesome Games showcase, A Short Hike will be coming out on consoles on November 16th, 2021. Being published by Whippoorwill Limited, the game has been released already for PC and Nintendo Switch since it was introduced in 2019. Now PlayStation and Xbox fans can get a shot at this beautiful exploration game where you play as a small hiking bird who sets off to see that wilderness for all its glory while heading off to see her aunt. While the primary game is what you'll be getting when it releases (for the low price of $8, no less), you'll be able to experience it in HD for both current and next-gen consoles. To get a better look at the game, you can enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom before it comes out tomorrow.

Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you. A Short Hike was developed by Adam Robinson-Yu with music composed by Mark Sparling. Explore the island any way you like. Choose your own path to follow and see where it leads you. You never know what you might stumble into!

Hike at your own pace — there's no need to rush to the summit! Take your time fishing along the river banks or swimming by the lakeshore.

Collect hidden treasures to reach new heights. Try taking a dive off the mountain peaks to soar above the forests.

Chat with the other hikers you meet along your route. You might be able to help each other out!

Listen to a lush original soundtrack by Mark Sparling that progresses dynamically as you explore the wilderness.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Short Hike – Xbox and PlayStation Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/nQYbIVbM-ks)