Indie Game RECONNECT – The Heart Of Darkness Launches June 10th

RobotHeart Lab, an independent video game developer based in Leipzig, Germany, is releasing their minimalist, real-time strategy game RECONNECT – The Heart of Darkness on June 10th! The game will be released on PC. This game is novel in that it uses artificial intelligence that learns with every decision you make in the game, making the game more and more challenging for you in real-time.

RECONNECT is a game with very minimal graphics. However, the bright colors across a very stark, serious-looking background will draw players in quite well. The goal of the game is fairly simple – you're under attack by artificially intelligent drones who get smarter and smarter with each level. You need to defend your base and get to theirs before they destroy you. You can even train your own drones as you see fit, as you gain a new drone, called a Light Knight, every time you complete a level.

According to the press release by RobotHeart Lab. here are the key features of this game:

Build your base as an organic, grid-free light network. With RECONNECT's simple and intuitive web building algorithm, all you need is two buttons and your creativity to grow an elaborate organic base structure that protects your light source from the hostile AI. (Gamepad highly recommended)

Prepare your defenses using five different towers with offensive, defensive and tactical features. This minimalist set of crystal buildings adds color to your base and provides you with all the necessary capabilities to fight off the AI swarm.

Immerse in the flow state of creative yet strategic building while your every move makes music – calm and driving at the same time.

Watch the A.I. learn how to see, move, and (eventually) attack. With every wave, a new, more intelligent generation of drones is being spawned.

Survive attack waves of the merciless swarm. Your playing behavior and tactics influence if the AI develops an aggressive or a more reluctant behavior.

Expand your territory to reach the AI's base before it destroys yours. Use your power to manipulate time in case things start to get out of hand.

Reconnect the Heart of Darkness to gain access to one copy of the smartest AI "genome" and weaken the AI's crusade through the cosmos.

Train your own AI drones in an epic battle of dark vs. light. You receive one drone (Light Knight) for every reconnection victory.

Are you excited for RECONNECT – The Heart of Darkness? Have you played a game like this before? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!