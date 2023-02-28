Infernax Adds Free Multiplayer Update & New Playable Character Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of Infernax with an all-new update adding some new free content.

Berzerk Studio and The Arcade Crew revealed a new update is coming to Infernax that will add multiplayer and an all-new character. The update is celebrating the game's one-year anniversary and they're making it a party as you're getting a new playable character to join in the fray, as well as adding online multiplayer completely free. You can read more about the update below and check out the latest trailer showing off these new additions below!

"The upcoming update allows Infernax's gory quest to be tackled in simultaneous two-player action (or in a hot-swappable single-player mode if you prefer to battle on your own), rebalancing the entire game for dual-hero fights. It also introduces a new character into the fray: Cervul the Squire, a well-rounded lad who sports deadly talents in both throwing axe and tool-assisted combat. Cervul the Squire's abilities to perform various attacks and buffs grant advantages to either or both players, and he has a heart of gold – unless you decide to follow the evil mortality path that is, in which case players will unlock an entirely different side of his skills. Playing the evil path will bring about an emphasized focus on dealing damage with distinct tools and a more … explosive playstyle."

"Infernax's spring content will also incorporate co-op play in its fan-favorite gun mode, perfect for players keen on wielding maximum firepower against the game's monstrous beasts. This Contra-style homage is unlocked through the classic "Konami" code – and with the addition of a second sharpshooter, will now feature a redesigned starting screen that old-school players will find instantly recognizable. The upcoming update will follow 2022's debut of The Stranger, Infernax's previous free content update which added a playable character inspired by classic horror pop culture. The Stranger wields a distinct arsenal of their own, turning beasts into a bloody gore with a devastating shotgun and an arsenal of blunt objects – all while donning a retro hockey mask, of course."