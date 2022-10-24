Infernax Receives New Halloween Update: The Stranger

The Arcade Crew and Berzerk Studio have released a new Halloween update for Infernax, as players will now encounter The Stranger. Essentially the world you have been running around in has a new mysterious character lurking around in it; that person is you. You will have a whole new set of abilities and other powers at your disposal as a mask-wearing silent vigilante running through levels you've played before, but with a brand new twist of how to approach them. You can see more about this update below with notes from the developers, as the update comes out tomorrow, October 25th.

"Demon slayers eager to trade a mace for firepower can unlock The Stranger by naming a new save file's character "stranger." You'll then don your sweet hockey mask, fully ready to face horrors beyond the kin of man, and hopefully, turn them into a bloody pulp using your not-so-medieval arsenal of unlikely weapons. The badass shotgun that the Stranger comes equipped with packs a serious punch, both to the receiver and the giver. So be wary of where you use it 'cause the kickback is real y'all. Wouldn't want you to fall into the abyss right after exploding some demonic vermin; that would be a real shame."

"With secrets to unlock, powerful abilities to learn and an assortment of spells in your arsenal, you'll be ready to face whatever lurks in the shadows and truly give em' hell. Along the way, your morals will be tested by difficult choices that will shape not only the fate of Upel, but the fate of The Stranger or Alcedor themselves, leading to different gameplay paths. The challenge that lies ahead is not for the faint of heart, but Infernax offers both a classic hardcore mode and a more forgiving (but no less challenging) casual mode, for maximum enjoyment no matter how you play."