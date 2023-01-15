Infinite – Beyond The Mind Announces Boxed Limited Edition Now you can get yourself a special edition of Infinite - Beyond The Mind for either PS4 or Nintendo Switch, with your choice of character.

Blowfish Studios and Emilie Coyo are working with Strictly Limited Games for a Limited Edition of Infinite – Beyond The Mind. The game has already seen success since it was released back in 2020, and how the team is gearing up to publish it for both PS4 and Nintendo Switch in physical form. You'll have an option of getting a special boxed version for both consoles as they have gone up for pre-order today. You have your choice for both systems to get either the Tanya Edition or the Olga Edition; both are essentially the same, just with different character representations on the cover. Strictly Limited will only release 1,500 copies of each one, and once they're gone there will be no second printing. You can get each one right now for $30 before they're released later this year.

"Raised on battlefields in a world devastated by war, two women who share a bond over their special powers fall under the watchful eye of the tyrannical Beljantaur Kingdom. When one is abducted by Queen Evangelyn and her heavily armed forces, the other must spring into action and rescue her friend from captivity by any means necessary. Battle as Tanya or Olga through 16 side-scrolling stages rife with enemy troops, platforming challenges, and intense boss fights, overcoming waves of enemy soldiers and environmental challenges while you clear your way across the Beljantaur Kingdom."

16 Side-Scrolling Stages – Make your way across the Beljantaur Kingdom and explore its beautiful countryside.

Cute Chibi-Style Pixel art – Stunning Chibi-Style pixel art with impressively detailed environments.

Take on a literal army! – Take down the Beljantaur Kingdom's army in a whole host of unique and memorable boss fights.

Co-Op Gameplay – Play single-player as either Tanya or Olga or play as both characters in local co-op!