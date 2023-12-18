Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infinite Borders

Infinite Borders Set To Launch On Steam This Week

NetEase Games have confirmed the launch date of Infinite Borders for PC, as they are also launching several events to mark the occasion.

Article Summary Infinite Borders launches on Steam with events on December 22.

Win Amazon Gift Cards and Discord memberships in launch celebration.

Experience the Three Kingdoms era with over 300 generals to recruit.

No Pay to Win mechanics; strategize and form alliances for victory.

NetEase Games have given Infinite Borders an official release date for Steam, as the game will be released on December 22. As part of the celebration of bringing the game to PC, they will be holding a special Launch Celebration from December 22-31 where you can win prizes on social media. Ten winners will be selected on each platform, with Amazon Gift Cards and Discord memberships being some of the prizes. What's more, a new event will launch in the game to celebrate the Winter Solstice with the "Fishing in the Winter Chill" event, running until January 4, 2024.

Infinite Borders

Infinite Borders is set in the Three Kingdoms era, where players recruit mighty generals to lead their armies into battle. A great deal of work has gone into ensuring Infinite Border's historical accuracy, with history professors and other academics aiding in the game's creation to replicate the feeling of fighting on an ancient Eastern battlefield. This means players can re-enact famous conflicts from ancient Chinese history, such as the Battle of Red Cliffs, and even change the outcome, allowing players to rewrite history. Already a smash hit in East Asia, Infinite Borders swiftly became one of the most popular strategy games in the region; Infinite Borders lets you form unique teams of skilled generals, use diverse tactics to crush enemies and conquer lands.

Once battles are won, you can take up leadership roles, create laws, and protect your realm from invaders. In this ancient land, not only will you be managing your army, but you'll be building a personal estate and gathering resources. There are many paths to victory, be it Fighter, Diplomat, Spy, or even Farmer; the choice is yours! The world of Infinite Borders exists over a 2.25 million grid playing field, with a realistic weather system that affects battles, allowing players to immerse themselves in its ancient world. There are over 300 generals to recruit, which can be joined with Alliances, enabling you to fight with players worldwide. Most importantly, Infinite Borders has no Pay to Win mechanics – you gain the upper hand through playing smart, using sound strategies, and forming powerful alliances with other guilds.

