Infinity Nikki Reveals Shooting Star Season Details

Infold Games have revealed new details about the next season fo content for Infinity Nikki, as Shooting Start Season kicks off soon

Article Summary Explore Infinity Nikki's Shooting Star Season featuring new storylines and challenges from Dec 30, 2024 to Jan 23, 2025.

Unlock dozens of new outfits and engage in time-limited events during the mystical Shooting Star Season.

Join Miraland's residents under starlit skies for joyous celebrations and cosmic wonders this new year.

Infinity Nikki blends dress-up fun with fishing, crafting, and story quests in a whimsical open-world adventure.

Infold Games has revealed new details about the next event coming to Infinity Nikki, as the Shooting Star Season will kick off shortly. The event will kick off on December 30, 2024, and run all the way until January 23, 2025, bringing in several new storylines, multiple platforming challenges, a few time-limited events, and dozens of outfits to ring in the new year. We have more info below and the trailer above to show it off.

Shooting Star Season

Let shooting stars guide paper cranes on their journey of fulfilling dreams. Stories of the past still echo in the wind, as new wishes begin a brand-new chapter. During the season of shooting stars, people come together beneath a starlit sky. May paper cranes carry each precious dream, shooting stars shine upon every heartfelt wish, and may every day of the new year shine as brilliantly as the stars in the sky. During the Shooting Star Season, shimmering meteors will grace the night skies over Miraland as residents come together and cast their wishes upon the stars. Beyond these cosmic travelers and festive decorations, players will find a series of new activities, rewards, and ways to interact with the cozy open world.

Infinity Nikki

With over 20 million downloads since its launch, Infinity Nikki has received critical acclaim since releasing earlier this month. Designed with care to provide a unique and immersive experience, Infinity Nikki blends dress-up gameplay with engaging activities such as fishing, crafting, and story-driven quests. A colorful cast of characters and breathtaking locations make Miraland a truly unforgettable place to explore. Players have discovered a cozy, whimsical, open-world adventure where fashion meets exploration. Whether gliding across stunning landscapes, solving puzzles, grooming adorable pets, or uncovering hidden secrets like ghost trains and soaring paper cranes, Infinity Nikki offers endless charm and surprises for players to enjoy.

