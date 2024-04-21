Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Espale Studios, Ingression, Ravenage Games

Ingression Confirmed For Steam Release Next Month

Ravenage Games have confirmed a May release date for Ingression on Steam, as the team released a new trailer showing it off.

Indie game developer Espale Studios and publisher Ravenage Games have confirmed an official release date for their latest game, Ingression. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a mind-bending precision platformer in which down is up all the time as you navigate treacherous rooms with the use of seamless portals to get you from one point to dozens of others in an instant. You'll use these as part of your mission to travel to the future to save the past from a time paradox. Confused yet? We hope not as the game arrives on PC via Steam on May 3. Enjoy the latest trailer!

Ingression

Ingression is an unforgiving and mind-bending precision platformer in which you think and platform with seamless portals. Play as Rina, a thief living in the year 2442 in the corrupt Galactic Empire. Travel to the future to save the past from a tremendous time paradox. Fulfill your destiny of keeping time intact. Your mission: journey into the future to rewrite the past and avert a cataclysmic time paradox.

Portals: Platform with seamless portals like you haven't experienced before in fast-paced & unforgiving levels. Experience the remarkable gameplay portals provide. Travel across the level in just a fraction of a second, gain momentum, and use it wisely.

Deadly Threats: Try to survive against countless deadly threats targeting you. Hide from lasers targeting your brain, escape from drones chasing you to death, avoid dangerous spikes surrounding the spaceship, and more.

Unique Mechanics: Everything is designed with portals in mind. With countless unique game mechanics synergizing with each other, overcome every obstacle on your way by creating your own strategies.

Mind-Bending Levels: Keep sane through the mind-bending levels, and mess with your sense of direction. Complete the precision-requiring levels while your whole orientation keeps changing.

