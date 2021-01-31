ININ Games Releases Turrican Flashback For PS4 & Switch

This past week, ININ Games released another retro game title as Turrican Flashback is out on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Developed by Ratalaika Games and Factor 5, this will take you back in time to play the original game that came out almost 30 years ago, But you don't just get the first one, you also get, Turrican II: The Final Fight, Mega Turrican, and Super Turrican. All of which come with some fun retro options and other content, as you can see from the image below. Enjoy reading up on the game and checking out the trailer here!

The legendary Turrican series is back! Experience 4 classic action games in this trailblazing collection with huge levels, outstanding music and modernized controls. This is the ultimate retro game experience! Discover all the secrets, rise against the machines and take part in the 30th Anniversary for one of video gaming's finest moments. Developed by Factor 5, Turrican became one of the greatest action video game series of all time, heralded around the world for its mix of gigantic boss battles, huge explorative level design and of course, the unforgettable music score from Chris Huelsbeck! For the first time ever, the greatest games of the series have been painstakingly remastered for a new generation, bringing the authentic Turrican action adventure back once again for fans to relive their memories and capture the imagination of a new audience. This is the moment fans have been waiting for! The legend has returned. The Machine is raging terror in the galaxy. Welcome to the action adventure 30 years in the making. Welcome BACK…to TURRICAN! Huge level design allowing you to freely explore and discover secrets!

Brand new control schemes bring out the action more than ever!

Play with either razor sharp pixels, smooth widescreen graphics or the awesome CRT shader!

New dynamic HUD option for a more modern experience!

Music by famed video game industry legend Chris Huelsbeck, including a brand-new title track!