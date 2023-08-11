Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inkbound, Shiny Shoe

Inkbound Adds New Character Class & More In Starship Of Terrors Update

Shiny Shoe has added a brand new update to Inkbound, as players now have a new Capitan class to play as and more in Starship Of Terrors.

Indie game developer and publisher Shiny Shoe has added a brand new update to Inkbound, as the Starship Of Terrors update brings about a new class. Players now have access to the new Captain class, which will come in handy as part of this new sci-fi-inspired content, as you have a ton of new quests to explore aboard a derelict starship. We got the details of what you can expect below as the update is now live.

"Star Captain is ready for duty, bringing the total of playable classes to six. Each class brings their own unique suite of skills and abilities to Inkbound's imaginative battles, and Star Captain is no exception. This flexible new hero is a natural fit for Starship of Terrors' sci-fi setting either solo or via online co-op. Inkbound is built around books and storytelling, from the explorable storybooks that are home to its roguelike runs to its overarching narrative about the importance of keeping these tales alive. The Starship of Terrors update adds an all-new volume to Inkbound's library, including exciting new sci-fi themes and a spooky Derelict Starship that's ripe for exploration – and intense tactical battles against a host of new alien Unravelled."

"Inkbound launched in Steam Early Access with a cosmetics-only Season Pass. Shiny Shoe is dedicated to supporting the game in the months and years ahead, and giving fans access to a paid track is one way to make that possible over the long term. We've listened to fan feedback and have made some adjustments to this completely optional element of the game."

Passes will now be called Leveling Passes, because these passes will be available for purchase at any time. If you're just hearing about Inkbound, we don't want you to feel FOMO for missing out on the launch or any seasonally released content.

The price of Leveling Passes will increase from the special launch discount of 600 shinies to 1000 shinies on August 23. Future Passes will also be priced at 1000 shinies from this point onwards.

Player Pass progression will be permanently maintained. A player's level within each Pass is going to be maintained forever and will never be lost during seasonal transitions.

