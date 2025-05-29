Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group, Intel Extreme Masters Series

Intel Extreme Masters Series Announces Series Move To Kraków

The Intel Extreme Masters Series has announced a new chapter to their schedule, as the event will change one of their stops to Kraków, Poland

IEM Kraków Playoffs will take place live at TAURON Arena Kraków, February 6-8, 2026.

24 top Counter-Strike 2 teams to compete for $1,250,000 and six Playoff spots in this expanded esports tournament.

New multi-year agreement aims to make IEM Kraków a recurring highlight on the global esports calendar.

This morning, the ESL FACEIT Group announced the Intel Extreme Masters Series will move one of its events to Kraków, Poland. The company will take their historic tournament from Katowice to Kraków,building a new run off of its 19-year-long run between Hannover, Germany, and Katowice, Poland. The final three days of IEM Kraków will be hosted live at the TAURON Arena Kraków on February 6-8, 2026, marking the first time the event will take over the city. We have more details below along with a couple of quotes from theannouncement.

Intel Extreme Masters Series – Krakow Expansion

Taking the next step and transferring the ESL Pro Tour Championship event to Kraków is a natural evolution of the tournament and a commitment to meeting the growing expectations of the community eager to watch Counter-Strike on the biggest stages. The new setting allows for a larger audience and a world-class in-arena experience that continues to push the boundaries of live esports production. As part of a new multi-year agreement, both EFG and the city of Kraków are committed to establishing IEM Kraków as a recurring event in the global esports calendar for years to come.

Fans staying in Kraków will have an unique chance to get up and close to the Intel Extreme Masters trophy on May 30 – June 2 at Galeria Krakowska. On June 8, the trophy will be available to visitors of Kraków City Hall during an open day and will remain in the city hall for a 2 week period. Commencing on January 27, IEM Kraków will set the stage for the world's best 24 Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) teams battling it out to secure six coveted spots in the Playoff stage of the competition. With $1,250,000 total winnings on the line and one of the most iconic esports trophies, the tournament is poised to elevate the fan experience while honoring its legacy.

"Kraków is a city proud of its royal history, but simultaneously open to the future and innovation. The global reach of Intel Extreme Masters Kraków is a chance to present Kraków to new audiences as an ideal destination for business, tourism, and investment," said Aleksander Miszalski, Mayor of Kraków.

"For almost two decades, Intel Extreme Masters has built a heritage full of emotional and defining moments in esports history. From the early days in Hannover to the rise of new legends in Katowice, every stop along the way has left its mark on our legacy," said Michal Blicharz, VP Product Development at ESL FACEIT Group. "Today, as we begin a new chapter of this story, we look forward to continuing it with the world's best gamers and esports fans, as they add new pages to it in Kraków, on a bigger scale than ever before."

