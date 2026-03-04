Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Interlocked: Puzzle Islands, PuzzleDev

Interlocked: Puzzle Islands Confirmed For Meta Quest Launch

Interlocked: Puzzle Islands has been given a launch date for Meta Quest this month, as the game will also arrive on Steam later

Article Summary Interlocked: Puzzle Islands debuts on Meta Quest this March, with a Steam release to follow.

Enjoy over 30 immersive 3D burr puzzles designed for both VR and classic mouse & keyboard play.

Embark on a relaxing journey with a tiny bird companion and uncover secrets across cozy Puzzle Islands.

Experience tactile puzzle-solving, atmospheric music, and new challenges in a whimsical VR world.

VR developer PuzzleDev and publisher Armor Games Studios have confirmed the Meta Quest launch date for their latest title, Interlocked: Puzzle Islands. The team confirmed that their new virtual puzzle title will be making its debut on the VR platform on March 24, whiel the game will eventually make its way to SteamVR sometime later this year. For now, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Interlocked: Puzzle Islands

Sit back, relax, and bask in the relaxation of this Meta-expanded version of the popular mobile and Flash game, Interlocked. Recapture the magic of rewarding problem-solving evolved through the lens of VR in a delightful island journey filled with captivating 3D puzzles. Kick back and decipher puzzles in a cozy liminal space set to a relaxing, atmospheric soundtrack. Watch as a little bird friend grows after every successful solved enigma. Enjoy a mini story arc featuring one tiny bird friend and venture through the mysterious and relaxing Puzzle Islands together!

Manipulate puzzles with full hands-on control in PC VR, or headset-free with mouse & keyboard! Experience the responsiveness of intricate puzzle pieces sliding smoothly towards a satisfying solution. Tackle 30+ delightful burr puzzles from veteran puzzle makers, faithfully recreated and scattered across the cozy world of Puzzle Islands. Each puzzle delivers a precise, challenging, and rewarding experience for all skill levels. Explore a whimsical liminal space backed by a relaxing, atmospheric soundtrack. Meet a charming little bird friend, and together, uncover the secrets of the Islands one puzzle at a time.

