Everyone's Freaking Out About Seeing Kirby In A Fortnite Trailer

Social media is freaking out with speculation this weekend after Nintendo's own Kirby showed up in a Fortnite hype video from Epic Games. Just to give you a little context of what we're talking about, this week the company promoted their major Party Royale event featuring Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5 playing three gigs in a row. That promotion came with a short 30-second clip showing off all the fun things you could do while the event was happening. In the first two seconds of the video, as you can see from the screenshot we took and highlighted below, Kirby is shown in the background as part of a graphics package dancing and seemingly enjoying himself being there.

When people saw this and pointed it out, social media freaked out! How did a Nintendo character end up in a trailer for an Epic Games' title and make it all the way to this video sequence? On top of that, as NintendoLife has found out, the regular Fortnite trailer for this is still up with no revisions, while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the trailer have censored the character out of the clip. Oddly enough, this isn't the first time Kirby has been linked to the game, as around this same time last year there was a Wallpaper for sale on Nintendo's eShop featuring Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn that had a Fortnite log in the corner.

What does it all mean? Who really knows. Would it be fun to see a crossover between the two titles? Absolutely! Will it happen? That's all up to the powers that be. But if these two examples are any indication, it shows both sides have been talking and possibly have agreed to something, but no one has pulled the trigger yet to tell us what it is.