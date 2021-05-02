IO Interactive Reportedly Working On An Xbox Fantasy Title

Of all the weird rumors and news to come out this week, this one is a bit interesting as IO Interactive has another project in the works. The report comes from Windows Central, who did some digging into a recent interview the company gave about working on a new IP for a different company, and what they found was a bit of a surprise. Here's a snippet of the article from Jez Corden.

A few months ago, I received information that Microsoft and IO Interactive were in talks for a new fantasy RPG, dubbed Project Dragon. While it's too early to share any sort of gameplay details — the final product may look wildly different than the initial pitch — what's on paper thus far sounds incredibly ambitious, and represents a completely new direction for IO. On IO Interactive's website, various job listings are live for multiplayer positions in IO's Swedish studio. And indeed, we've heard that this Dragon project is a connected-world RPG, set in an entirely new universe. One of the job listing PDFs on IO's website specifically refers to the team being "Dragon," adding credence to the information we've recieved.

Now if all of that is true, that's pretty amazing, seeing as how IO Interactive really only has two projects going on at the moment: the Hitman series and the new 007 James Bond title that's clearly still in heavy development and probably won't see the light of day until 2022 at the earliest. If they are indeed working on a fantasy title with the resources they have, it more than likely means the Hitman team is the one doing the workload since their recently opened studio in Barcelona is the one currently taking on 007. We're sure there are still members of the team cranking out Hitman 3 content, but don't be surprised if we see it not be as plentiful as Hitman 2, or if there's a sudden drop-off after a period of time.