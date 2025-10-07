Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ire: A Prologue, ProbablyMonsters

Ire: A Prologue Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo & Launch Date

Ire: A Prologue will have a free dmeo for players to try during Steam Next Fest ahead of the game's full release later this month

Article Summary Ire: A Prologue gets a free Steam Next Fest demo from October 13-20 before its official full release.

Experience psychological horror as you explore memories aboard a haunted ship in the Bermuda Triangle.

Outsmart a relentless monster using stealth, clever tools, and by unraveling hidden story clues each loop.

Features immersive Unreal Engine 5 visuals, full 3D audio, rich lore, and a haunting orchestral score.

Indie game developer and publisher ProbablyMonsters has confirmed that Ire: A Prologue will be a part of Steam Next Fest, followed shortly by the game's full release. First off, players will get a small sample of the game's storyline in a free demo, which will be available from October 13-20. After that, the full version of the game has already been given a launch date, as we'll see it released on October 28, 2025.

Ire: A Prologue

Ire: A Prologue is a first-person, single-player psychological horror game where players must unravel a complex mystery while avoiding a sinister creature that stalks them at every turn. Introduced as a prequel experience, it's aimed at players drawn to focused, story-rich games, with the ambition of establishing the foundation for a potentially recurring horror franchise. Developed by veteran worldbuilders Matt Case (Bungie, HBO) and CJ Cowan (Bungie), the Ire universe is designed to deliver fresh, unsettling chronicles with rich lore and immersive environments. In Ire: A Prologue, players will navigate through the memories of a young teenager named Emily, trapped on a boat in the Bermuda Triangle with a monster relentlessly hunting them. As players loop through various memories of her experience, they begin to piece together what happened to Emily and the crew of the ship, with each loop revealing new secrets and new stories.

First-person narrative horror game set aboard an abandoned ship in the Bermuda Triangle

Use stealth mechanics to play hide and seek with a monster that hunts you and reacts to your actions

From walkie-talkies to wind-up alarm clocks, find, use, and assemble tools to distract and outwit the monster

Search each room for journals, cassettes, and discarded items to learn the truth of what happened to the missing crew

Survive 13 loops through the abandoned ship, revealing more of the narrative each time

Built in Unreal Engine 5 for an immersive atmosphere that elevates the tension

Full 3D spatial audio with 7.1 surround sound

Fully voiced narrative and memorable characters

Haunting orchestral score recorded at Treasure Isle Studios with the Nashville Recording Orchestra

Tension System – Ambience, music, and breathing respond to your actions, building suspense in real time

