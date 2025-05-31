Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Iron Meat, Ivan Valeryevich Suvorov, Retroware

Iron Meat Releases New Beefy Update With Free Content

The run-and-gun arcade shooter Iorn Meat has released a new free update, giving the game all sorts of extra content to keep the battle going

Article Summary Iron Meat drops a major free update with new game modes, weapons, and enemies for all players

Experience intense multi-phase boss battles with adjustable difficulty for ultimate challenge

Jump into 2-player couch co-op and take down The Meat in classic run-and-gun arcade style

Unlock over 30 wild skins with mix-and-match parts, letting you customize your character uniquely

Indie game developer Ivan Valeryevich Suvorov and publisher Retroware have released a new "beefy" update for their arcade shooter, Iron Meat. This is a totally free update for players who already own the game as you'll see a ton of new additions, including three new game modes, new weapons, new enemies, and more to make the game feel a bit more robust. The update is available right now on both Steam and Nintendo Switch, but you can see more of what's to come in the trailer here.

Iron Meat

Iron Meat is a fast-paced, run-and-gun shooter that immerses players in a world overrun by The Meat–an all-consuming interdimensional biomass. With a mix of classic arcade and console mechanics, players will battle against mutated victims and machines, dodge bullet barrages, and crush bosses in nine levels of gore-ific brutality. As Vadim, fight back against The Meat and stop the terrors spawned from scientist Yuri Markov's experiments on the Moon.

Multi-Phase Boss Fights: Iron Meat pays homage to classic run-and-gun titles from the past, with intense boss fights fixed into multiple phases. With three difficulty settings to choose from, players can put their skills to the test, where a higher difficulty is rewarded with an even more challenging boss battle.

pays homage to classic run-and-gun titles from the past, with intense boss fights fixed into multiple phases. With three difficulty settings to choose from, players can put their skills to the test, where a higher difficulty is rewarded with an even more challenging boss battle. Multiplayer Couch Co-Op: Who says you have to take on The Meat invasion alone? With 2-player couch co-op, you can grab a buddy to leave a trail of bloody, Meat-infected corpses together! It's double the firepower, double the carnage, and double the MEAT!

Who says you have to take on The Meat invasion alone? With 2-player couch co-op, you can grab a buddy to leave a trail of bloody, Meat-infected corpses together! It's double the firepower, double the carnage, and double the MEAT! OVER 30 UNLOCKABLE SKINS: You don't have to be a soldier to fight against The Meat. Hell, you don't even have to be a HUMAN to do so! With over 30 unlockable skins to choose from, players can customize their character the way they want. Each skin comes with interchangeable parts, allowing for greater customization with mixing and matching. Want a shark head on a robot body with dinosaur feet? DONE. Maybe a half human, half doggo? YOU BET! Or how about a cowboy with a tail and demon wings? Hmm…YEP!

