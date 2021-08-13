Is The Eevee Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

Eevee Community Day is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO and tickets are currently available in the shop. Here are options to consider when deciding whether or not to buy this and the new Event Box in Pokémon GO.

The "What You Choose to Be" Ticket BUY IT: This is the same warning I give in all of these pieces. There are a ton of reasons to buy this in Pokémon GO, with many that some players will agree with while others will disagree. Personally, this isn't that exciting of a Community Day for me because Eevee has been readily available in many events and has already had a Community Day. However, if the prospect of this event excites you, it makes sense to support Niantic ahead of the ticket's content being revealed. If you aren't interested in sending messages with your purchases, there are other reasons to buy this. Historically, Pokémon GO has generally offered rewards in these tickets that add up to more than the value of the ticket when looking at the price of these items in the shop. However, some players may not be partial to certain items, and that is understandable. This leads me to… WAIT TO BUY IT: While I personally went with the former option, this is the one I'd recommend for those on the fence. As the event goes live around the world, Bleeding Cool will post an early breakdown of the ticket's tasks and rewards. You can read that and see exactly what you're getting before it starts in your time zone to see if it's worth the purchase. If not? DON'T BUY IT: These are all bonus items and it's just a single dollar… so while the risk is low, the rewards tend to be worth it only for those who are interested in playing the Research for the sake of playing it. It's neither a win nor a loss, so it's an easy skip, as there's no FOMO.

The Event Box This box will cost 1,280 PokéCoins and will feature 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM. Personally, I don't find that to be worth it. However, if you need Elite TMs and value them, it's a good bet.

