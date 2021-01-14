Is The Machop Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

First, let's just be clear going into this piece. We do not yet have the questline, tasks, or rewards for the Machop Community Day Ticketed Research in Pokémon GO. This article, which will determine whether or not this ticket is worth $1 USD, is created after observing how, after multiple Community Days, Pokémon GO tends to structure these tickets in very similar ways. You can stay tuned for a full breakdown of this Ticketed Research when we get closer to Machop Community Day but, for now… based on previous Community Days, is this ticketed research worth your $1 USD? Let's dive in.

No. It's not. For the first time, it isn't.

Kind of.

Allow me to break it down.

There are essentially three options you have for this Community Day rather than the normal "to buy or not to buy." Here is each option as with our commentary:

DON'T BUY THE MACHOP COMMUNITY DAY TICKET: It's just $1 USD but we get it. It's the principle. Some trainers are done putting money into Pokémon GO and I get it. But, on the other hand…

BUY THE MACHOP COMMUNITY DAY TICKET: The ticket is expected to reward a good amount of Stardust, generally well over 10,000. You can generally expect a Poffin, an Incense, a Rocket Radar, and encounters. This, overall, makes it worth more than a dollar. If there weren't a better way to go about this, I would suggest buying it. It is very unlikely that they will nerf the rewards. Now, about that better way…

BUY THE POKÉMON GO TOUR: KANTO TICKET: Currently in the shop, buying this ticket to what is expected to be a nearly GO Fest-level experience in Pokémon GO is the smartest way to go about this. Not only does that ticket unlock February's event for you, which you can read about here to determine if it's a good fit, but it will also give you free entry to the January and February Community Day Ticketed Researches. This way, instead of buying it separately, you can sign up for an even better event and get the Machop ticket for free.

Whichever way you go, I wish you the best of luck, fellow trainers!