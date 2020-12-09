Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Virtual Event Set For February 2021

What may be the biggest Pokémon GO announcement of 2021 is here, and the year hasn't even started. Niantic has announced the upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticketed event, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the overall franchise and the 5th anniversary of Pokémon GO. Here is a breakdown of the event, what you can expect, and how to get a ticket.

On Saturday, February 20th, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM local time, Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will pay tribute to the original release of the games, offering ticketed and non-ticked versions of the event. The event will include a Special Research that tasks players with catching (or trading for) the original 150 Pokémon in one day. Once this Special Research is complete, a second Special Research will be unlocked that can be kept forever. And that one?

It awards Shiny Mew.

A guaranteed Shiny Mew.

In addition to this, this event will be the release if all the unreleased Kanto Shiny Pokémon. That's right. Spearow. The Hitmons. Snorlax. Paras. DITTO!

The ticketed event features include:

All Kanto species in the wild, raids, and research encounters. Other species will be attracted to Incense or obtainable via Evolution. More candy will be awarded for catching Kanto Pokémon.

A choice between the Red Version or Green Version of the event, just like in the original game series. Based on which version you pick, you're more likely to encounter certain Pokémon in their Shiny form.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research, which Niantic says features an encounter with a "special Pokémon." Hmmmm.

As mentioned before, completing that research gives access to the Shiny Mew Research.

Event-exclusive moves. See below

You'll earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region.

A deal from Niantic: "If you purchase a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket by a certain date, you'll also receive tickets for the January and February Community Day Special Research stories for free!"

The non-ticketed event features, which ticketed players can of course also enjoy:

"Some" Kanto Pokémon in the wild and raids.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo in Legendary raids with their Legacy moves. That's right. Psystrike Mewtwo is back!

Event-exclusive Timed Research for all.

40KM trade range.

Now, a bit more on what each version of the ticket will entail. Niantic writes:

Red Version Red Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense. You'll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran ♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini. Green Version Green Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to Incense. You'll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran ♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

I'm going Red all day.

Also, we have an update on those older Community Day movies Niantic promised. When evolved during the event, Charizard will learn Blast Burn, Venusaur will learn Frenzy Plant, and Blastoise will learn Hydro Cannon.

Niantic also let players know that if they don't catch all 150 species on the day of the event, they will have until February 27th, 2021, at 11:59 PM to catch up via catches and trades.

Finally, though we don't yet know what the focus Pokémon we be, Niantic announced the following two dates for Community Day.

Saturday, January 16th, 2021

Sunday, February 7th, 2021