Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akos Makovics, Future Friends Games, Islands & Trains

Islands & Trains Releases New Winter Demo Update

The free demo for Islands & Trains has a new update available right now, which is a little weird, but now you can have some holiday fun

Article Summary Discover the winter-themed update for the free demo of Islands & Trains.

Enjoy snow-covered landscapes and Christmas items like candy canes and ice rinks.

Explore 12 new train engines, wagons and 24 exclusive Christmas assets.

Build stress-free islands in the cozy sandbox, Islands & Trains demo.

Indie game developer Akos Makovics and publisher Future Friends Games have released an update for the demo of Islands & Trains, giving players some winter fun. It's really weird to see, but it does happen; people give their free demo updates sometimes. The game hasn't even been given an Early Access release window, but now the demo has a holiday theme that you can enjoy. You can read more details about it below.

Holiday Update

Tis the season for eggnog, a warm wooly blanket, and cozying up in front of a relaxing game, so we thought we could celebrate with a brand new update to the demo! We had so much fun making new assets and features, there's a chance we went a little overboard. Here are the new features you'll find in the demo:

Everything's covered in Snow!

Specific Xmas/Winter-themed items and buildings like Rudolf the Reindeer, candy canes and ginger bread decorations, Ice Rinks and even a Ski Lift!

UI overhaul

12 new train engines and wagons

24 new and exclusive Christmas assets

Islands & Trains

Build Islands. And Trains. No goals, no timer, no stress. Just build, relax, enjoy. Islands & Trains is a cozy, relaxing sandbox builder where you can create your own colorful little worlds however you like! Lay your railroad on top of your beloved island and place animals in the countryside. Whether you want to build tiny dioramas home to just one shed or idyllic villages with dense forests and complex train lines, you can get lost in finding the perfect place for all these little pieces. No goals, no timer, no missions, no stress. Just happy accidents.

The demo is a limited preview, please note that it only includes a small portion of the content that will be found in the full version of Islands & Trains. We hope you enjoy this early taste of Islands & Trains, and look forward to your feedback!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!