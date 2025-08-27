Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akos Makovics, Future Friends Games, Islands & Trains

Islands & Trains Releases The Multiple TrainS' Update

Islands & Trains has been given a brand-new update bringing with it multiple trains, new building features, and other fun additions

Solo indie game developer Akos Makovics and publisher Future Friends Games have released the first major update to their cozy sandbox game, Islands & Trains. Being dubbed the Multiple TrainS' Update, this new pack of content provides the ability to run multiple tains at once, the ability to build upward, new train signals, and more. We have more details below and a trailer here showing it all off, as the content is now live.

Multiple TrainS' Update

New Functions

You can now build up to 10 trains in your world!

Be careful though, as they will explode if they meet each other!

A train signal which lets you control traffic in your world by giving the trains green and red light signals!

New layer of train controlling complexity by giving you access to 3 new track pieces – for the professionals!

New Assets

Two new crossing pieces

Various tree types

Islands & Trains

Islands & Trains is a cozy, relaxing sandbox builder where you can create your own colorful little worlds however you like! Lay your railroad on top of your beloved island and place animals in the countryside. Whether you want to build tiny dioramas home to just one shed or idyllic villages with dense forests and complex train lines, you can get lost in finding the most perfect place for all these little pieces. No goals, no timer, no missions, no stress. Just happy accidents.

Cozy Creativity: Build your perfect railway diorama at your own pace.

Build your perfect railway diorama at your own pace. Dream Railway: Create elaborate train tracks, from a simple mountain pass to a crazy rollercoaster, and watch your little train go!

Create elaborate train tracks, from a simple mountain pass to a crazy rollercoaster, and watch your little train go! Assets Aplenty: 400+ different tiles to create your own vista, from humble grassy terrain to fancy café terrace.

400+ different tiles to create your own vista, from humble grassy terrain to fancy café terrace. Pets and plants: Breathe some life into your levels as they get populated with sheep, cows, ducks and different kinds of flora.

