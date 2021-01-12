It Looks Like A New Mario Party Game Is In The Works

According to some new social media postings, it looks like Nintendo has a brand new Mario Party game on the way. The series has been a staple of all the consoles since the N64, as the company experimented with multiplayer games now that they had something for up to four players. Over the years the series has turned out some of the company's best party titles, as well as some of the worst as diehard fans have complained about changes made to the series at different points that they weren't into. The most recent addition was in 2018 with Super Mario Party, bringing with it some innovations from the Switch's joy-cons, and outperforming sales from the previous two games in the franchise.

But after a few minor updates, Nintendo basically dropped everything they were doing with Super Mario Party and moved on. No real reason was given at the time other than it appeared the company just moved onto new projects. Well, it appears there may be a new game in the works. Below is a post on Twitter from Nintendo Memories, which showed off a recruitment brochure from NDcube. This is the development studio that's been making games for the IP since they took over with 2012's Mario Party 9. According to some translations, it says the studio is looking for new talent to apply for jobs, and there appears to be a new Nintendo Switch cartridge at the top with a question mark on it.

It's a little on-the-nose and super obvious what's going on, even though for all we know they could be making a new version of the Mii Party games. Or maybe a sequel to Clubhouse Games. But it looks like we're getting a new Mario Party title somewhere down the road. The only question is when, which we probably won't know for at least another year if they're hiring talent now.