Itorah Will Be Getting Released On PC In Late 2021

Assemble Entertainment and developer Grimbart Tales revealed that Itorah will be coming to PC sometime later this year. If you're not familiar with this one, the team behind it has created a genre-blending action-adventure title where you play as the titular character who happens to also be the only human alive in a strange world. You'll need to explore your surroundings, fight the enemies that try to take you out, and try to survive as this place is suffering from a mysterious plague. We got more about the game below along with the latest trailer for you to check out as we wait for a proper release date.

Itorah harkens back to the Nintendo Gameboy titles that inspired the team at Grimbart Tales. A loveable and scrappy cast of characters, a looming evil that threatens a colorful fantasy land, and of course, progressively more difficult platforming elements are but a few of the genre hallmarks awaiting players when the game drops later in 2021. As Itorah journeys through the world of Nahucan, she'll meet a colorful cast of quirky companions, including her chatty and loud-mouthed weapon, which also serves as a guide to understanding the events of the past. She'll need all the help she can get in order to make her way through the winding paths of Nahucan on her quest to save the land and battle the malignant contagion that threatens it! Hand-Crafted Quality: Explore a beautifully realized world inspired by South and Central American landscapes, each lovingly hand-painted by the development team to breathe life into the world of Nahucan.

Explore a beautifully realized world inspired by South and Central American landscapes, each lovingly hand-painted by the development team to breathe life into the world of Nahucan. Moves like Jagger: Enjoy a staggering 200+ animations that truly bring Itorah and her amazing range of abilities to life and put the captivating story in motion.

Make Friends Along the Way: As the old saying goes, "the real treasure is the friends made along the way," and Itorah will need the help of her new friends and allies to help her defeat the great evil threatening the land she calls home.

Good ol' Fashioned Platforming: When she isn't hacking and slashing her way across the landscape, Itorah will need to keep her jumping and dodging skills as sharp as her ax as she conquers progressively more difficult puzzles and platforming sections.

Unravel the Mystery: Is Itorah the only human left, and if so, what happened to everyone else? Get to the bottom of the mystery with plenty of exciting twists and turns along the way as the brave young warrior battles her way through lush forests, ancient temples, and more on her quest to save Nahucan!

