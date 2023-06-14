Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: azelf, mesprit, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, uxie

It's The Final Lake Trio Raid Hour Of June 2023 In Pokémon GO

It’s the final Lake Trio Raid Hour Of June 2023 in Pokémon GO, giving players another crack at catching Shiny Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie.

The Lake Trio are the focus of tonight's Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will one again be in their respective regions, but you will be able to Remote to five of these out-of-region raids each day during their rotation. Taking advantage of the popularity of Raid Hour would be a good bet, especially if you still need to catch one of these Legendary Pokémon in their Shiny forms. The event will take over the game at 6 PM and will run until 7 PM in Pokémon GO.

Here's where you can find Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie:

Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny

Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny

Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

Again, be sure to keep in mind that you are limited to five Remote Raid Passes per day. Choose your focus wisely.

The remaining Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Nihilego, can be Shiny Wednesday, June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf in the Americas and Greenland

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: June 15th – 29th: Nihilego with a Shiny release

Nihilego with a Shiny release June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert June 15th – 29th: Mega Sceptile

Mega Sceptile June 29th – July 6th: To-be-announced, likely a debut An early version of the calendar teased Mega Tyranitar for this date Dataminers have seemingly leaked Mega Sableye for this date

To-be-announced, likely a debut

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

