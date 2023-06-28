Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, Nihilego, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems

It's The Final Nihilego Raid Hour In Pokémon GO For Hidden Gems

The final Nihilego Raid Hour of the Season of Hidden Gems takes place tonight in Pokémon GO. After that, July will introduce new content.

Tonight is the second and final Nihilego Raid Hour in Pokémon GO since this Ultra Beast was released in its Shiny form. Starting at 6 PM and running until 7 PM tonight, June 27th, most Gyms in the game will feature these Tier Five wormholes that will lead to the arrival of the Ultra Beast Nihilego. If you haven't yet caught your golden Shiny Nihilego, now may be your last chance for some time! Let's take a look at what's next for raids in the game.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran July 6th – July 13th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: July 13th – July 25th: Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The big Raid release of July is of course the Tier Five debut of Regidrago and Regieleki, as they will now be available via Remote Raid Passes for the first time.

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, July 5th, 2023: Heatran

Heatran Wednesday, July 12th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki

Regieleki Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago

The next Raid Hour up is Heatran, who will indeed be available to encounter in its Shiny form.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

June 29th – July 6th: Mega Sableye, making its Pokémon GO debut

Mega Sableye, making its Pokémon GO debut July 6th – July 13th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise July 13th – July 25th: Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar, making its Pokémon GO debut

Mega Sableye is about to enter Raids, and then, at the end of the month, we're getting a real hitter with Mega Tyranitar.

