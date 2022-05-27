It's The Official Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Release Date

Today is the day. After an exciting pre-release and a week of hobby shops cleared to sell the set early, all locations including big box retailers can now sell the newest Pokémon TCG set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

First, here's what the Pokémon TCG has to say about this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-themed set:

Travel back to a primitive land dominated by myth and legend, where Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR and Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR shape the very fabric of time and space! Explore a vast wilderness unlike anything you've ever experienced, where you'll encounter Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott as Hisuian Pokémon VSTAR. Meet talented Trainers and other powerful Pokémon that call the ancient Hisui region home, and discover a new kind of Shiny Pokémon: Radiant Pokémon. Charge courageously into battle in a new world with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance expansion!

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance includes:

Over 180 cards

Three brand-new Radiant Pokémon

Eight awesome Pokémon VSTAR

21 powerful Pokémon V and 2 enormous Pokémon VMAX

30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset

More than 20 Trainer cards

Notably, this is the first set to ever include Radiant Pokémon. Radiant Pokémon are a lot like Shining Pokémon cards from the past, in that they depict the subject of the card (in this case Greninja, Hawlucha, and Heatran) in their Shiny forms with the actual creature rendered in textured foil rather than the background art. What sets Radiant cards apart from Shining cards is that the text box of the card is also etched foil and a criss-cross holo pattern runs through the surface of the card.

This set also contains Alternate Arts and Character Super Rares, which are currently the most sought-after card styles among many collectors. To see a series of booster box openings and get a sense of the Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pull rates, please see the set's tag.