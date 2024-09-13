Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curiouspark, Jack & Detectives

Jack & Detectives Released For Both PC & Mobile

Can you find Jack the Ripper among a group of players? The latest social deduction title Jack & Detectives is out on PC and mobile

Indie game developer and publisher Curiouspark has released their new mystery title, Jack & Detectives, for both PC via Steam and mobile devices. This is a brand new social deduction game in which one of the players of the group is Jack The Ripper, while the others are detectives. It's your job to figure out who Jack is or successfully avoid suspicion if you are Jack and make it to the end. We have more details below as the game is out now.

Jack & Detectives

In this turn-based detection game, two teams face off against each other: Jack the Ripper and the detectives. Jack has to get away with murder without being found out by the detectives, who in turn need to find out who he is. Unlike other detection games, you can't talk with the other players in Jack & Detectives, and you must figure out the truth based only on their actions. Players cannot get eliminated, so everyone gets to enjoy the game to its end. Furthermore, since a game only lasts ten minutes, you don't need to commit a lot of time just to play.

Jack: Commit murders without being found out. A serial killer lurking in the shadows. In order to win, he must make sure he isn't chosen during the voting phase.

Commit murders without being found out. A serial killer lurking in the shadows. In order to win, he must make sure he isn't chosen during the voting phase. Detectives: Find Jack, who is hidden among us. Private detectives hired by the London police. In order to win, they must correctly vote Jack out during the voting phase.

Find Jack, who is hidden among us. Private detectives hired by the London police. In order to win, they must correctly vote Jack out during the voting phase. Jack Maniac: Muddy the waters so that Jack isn't found. A maniac whose allegiance lies with Jack the Ripper. He wins if Jack wins, even if he gets voted out himself.

The detectives must plan their moves to corner the suspect among them! At the start of each game, players are assigned a role at random. Then, everyone places their token on a London tile of their choosing. Jack must trick them and frame one of them! Once they have done so, night will fall, and Jack the Ripper will commit his first murder. (In certain cases, there will be no murder during the first night.) Vote to choose whom to arrest!

