Jackbox Party Starter Reveals Final Game Added To The Pack

Jackbox Games will be releasing what is essentially a greatest hits package in the Jackbox Party Starter, and we now know the last game. We already found out earlier that they will have Quiplash 3 and Tee K.O. as part of the package deal, but now fans of trivia can rejoice as Trivia Murder Party 2 will be the final addition to the game. The goal of this pack was to basically add the primary popular games that people either participate in at home or online that can be found across multiple titles. The game will also come with several improvements, which we have for you below highlighted by the team. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we're guessing that will be revealed sometime during Summer Game Fest.

Localization

We're localizing all three games into French, Italian, German and Spanish! We currently have two titles that are localized: Drawful 2 and Quiplash 2 InterLASHional. Due to popular demand, we're expanding this list to include all of the games coming to The Jackbox Party Starter! It's not easy translating all of the prompts, which work well in English, but we think our international fans will love the changes we've made! We've included FULL localization: Beyond just including translated subtitles, the voice actors' dialog will also be fully translated! As an added bonus, even the end credit songs are fully translated!

Speaking of subtitles…

All of our games will include full subtitles in each language! This is a new feature for many of our older titles, and something that we've been striving to keep in all of our recent releases! We're pleased to be able to provide this option for all of the games coming to The Jackbox Party Starter.

New settings

Fans of our most recent release, The Jackbox Party Pack 8, have found the new settings helpful. We're bringing all of those features to each of the games in the Party Starter! This includes:

Family-friendly filters

Moderation

Text Filtering

Updated pause and settings menus

We're also bringing in some top secret new features that are going to be included in The Jackbox Party Pack 9!