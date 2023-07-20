Posted in: Games, Jam City, Mobile Games | Tagged: dc comics, DC Heroes & Villains

Jam City Launches New Puzzle Title DC Heroes & Villains

Get ready to have your heroic puzzle skills tested as Jam City has released DC Heroes & Villains for both Android and iOS devices.

Jam City has teamed up with DC Comics to release their latest mobile game, DC Heroes & Villains, available today on iOS and Android. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a free-to-play Match 3 title, in which you'll see the standard format of the genre mixed with characters and settings from the DC Universe. The game has a very loose story about how all of the powerful heroes have lost their superpowers, but collecting specific gems in pairs of three will restore your powers so you can fight against Trigon. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer, as it's available for download on iOS and Android.

"A mysterious pulse has stripped away all superpowers throughout the world, forcing Heroes and Villains to team up in a shaky alliance and fight for their survival against the mysterious Quintessence of Evil. Players test their match-3 gameplay skills over 152 missions to collect and build the ultimate super team from over 60 fan-favorite DC Comics characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and more."

"Build teams for every type of battle based on beloved DC hero and villain teams, including the Justice League, Suicide Squad, Teen Titans, and more. Group Bonuses are distinctive to DC Heroes & Villains, unlocking powerful abilities when characters of the same group are used together, enabling players to unleash devastating synergy attacks to defeat foes. Players can unlock new characters and more rewards to strengthen teams as they progress through each monthly themed battle pass. Engage with Choice Missions on a unique interactive map – play as Heroes to save the world or Villains to wreak havoc. Experience high-drama epic boss battles in familiar locations like Gotham City, Metropolis, and Themyscira. In Assault Mode, players climb the PVP Leagues to dominate the competition and earn valuable rewards."

