Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Reveals Sylveon Character SR

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. Now that VMAX Climax has been revealed to have over 100 Secret Rares, though, with many of them being Character Cards and Character Super Rares, we just don't know what we're getting in the Brilliant Stars set and what will slip to later sets. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

I can't hide it, you guys. I'm personally a little disappointed with this one. I think Sylveon is the best Eeveelution and has gotten some terrific cards recently, with its Alternate Art cards in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies both being some of the best-looking artwork we've seen in the hobby, full stop. I think it might just be that we've been spoiled because this is a nice card, but it suddenly has to compete with a couple of the best cards ever released. I think it is that the dreamlike quality of the artwork makes Sylveon's excellent design get lost in the background a bit. Still, we have a wealth of incredible artwork in the Pokémon TCG because I know that before the current Alternate Art era, this card would be a stunning chase card. And maybe it still will be!

We are now just three days away from the release of VMAX Climax, so stay tuned for more Character Card and Secret Rare spotlights like this. There are… so, so, so many.

