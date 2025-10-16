Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4Divinity, Gaming Factory, JDM: Japanese Drift Master

JDM: Japanese Drift Master Confirms Console Releases

After already having been released for PC for a few months, JDM: Japanese Drift Master is coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles shortly

Article Summary JDM: Japanese Drift Master launches on Xbox Series X|S November 21, 2025, with PS5 to follow in Q1 2026.

Pre-release window starts November 14, offering the Akina Phantom car as a bonus for early players.

Experience simcade physics, Japanese car culture, and open-world drifting on 250km of scenic roads.

Customize licensed cars, complete story-driven events, and immerse in authentic manga-inspired visuals.

Indie game developer and publisher Gaming Factory, along with co-publisher 4Divinity, have confirmed that JDM: Japanese Drift Master is coming to consoles. The team revealed this morning with a new trailer that it will be released on two different dates for two different systems, the first being Xbox Series X|S on November 21, 2025. The second will be PlayStation 5, however, no date has been locked down beyond "Q1 2026." The team will also hold a pre-release window for the game starting on November 14, and those who participate will get a new car as a bonus gift in the form of the Akina Phantom, an unlicensed car that looks like it comes from the anime Initial D, but for legal reasons, totally isn't. Enjoy the trailer above showing it off.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master

JDM: Japanese Drift Master combines realistic, carefully-tuned physics in a simcade experience that's as smooth on a controller as it is with sim racing hardware. Tackle hundreds of kilometers of open-world roads and uncover story-driven events and quests along the way. Hone your drifting skills, perfect grip races, take on challenges, and feel the thrill of authentic Japanese street racing. Experience the automotive culture of Japan and discover the roads where drifting was born.

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Japan with the fictional prefecture of Guntama, inspired by the region of Honshu. With over 250 km of visually stunning main roads, you'll explore diverse landscapes featuring traffic, dynamic weather, and day-night cycle systems. Challenge your skills on winding mountain passes or drift through the city's bustling streets. The world of JDM would not be complete without a paint shop where you can personalize your car in a truly Japanese style. Head to the tuner shop to unlock the full potential of the cars you've acquired from the dealership. Choose from licensed vehicles, including iconic brands like Mazda, Nissan, and Subaru.

No matter what your favorite steering device is – gamepad, steering wheel, or keyboard – the simcade driving physics ensures an enjoyable experience. Hone your skills and dominate over a variety of events and subquests, including drift, grip, and drag races, as well as drift battles and more. Step into the shoes of a foreigner determined to make his mark on the Japanese drifting scene. Compete in 40+ narrative-driven events and additional sidequests against the top drifters in the area. Experience this journey through hand-drawn manga pages, which add a unique and artistic touch to the game. Experience authentic car sounds captured through original recordings and brought to life with attention to detail, making you feel like you're truly behind the wheel. Cruise along picturesque roads while tuning in to genre-themed radio stations, and choose the perfect soundtrack for your drive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!