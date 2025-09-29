Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4Divinity, Gaming Factory, JDM: Japanese Drift Master

JDM: Japanese Drift Master Reveals Next Major Update

JDM: Japanese Drift Master has a new major update launching this evening, bringing new content and improvements across the board

Article Summary JDM: Japanese Drift Master Update 1.7 adds the Nissan GTR R35 EBA and expanded customization options.

Experience new side missions with Tiger's story campaign and two all-new racing tracks to master.

Major performance upgrades include XeSS 2, DLSS multi-frame generation, and Steam Deck support.

Enjoy updated physics, improved side missions, bug fixes, and fresh content across the game world.

Indie game developer and publisher Gaming Factory, along with co-publisher 4Divinity, revealed what's coming for the next major update for JDM: Japanese Drift Master. The update, which will launch this evening, brings about a little something of everything from a new car, new customizations, new trachs, a new side mission, Steam Deck support, bug fixes, improvements, and more. We have the full rundown from the developers with a trailer above for you to check out before it goes live.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master – Update 1.7

Nissan GTR R35 EBA: A completely new car, with six body kits available to unlock.

A completely new car, with six body kits available to unlock. Wheel and Rims Customization: An expanded feature for the already existing Car Setup in the game, allowing for the modification of wheels and rims. This feature will give players the opportunity to further visually tune their cars to their hearts' content.

An expanded feature for the already existing Car Setup in the game, allowing for the modification of wheels and rims. This feature will give players the opportunity to further visually tune their cars to their hearts' content. Naoto "Tiger" Date's Side Story Campaign Mission: Following the path set by the "Rise of the Scorpion" update, which expands the plotline through opponents' backstories, a new side story campaign is introduced to the game. The Tiger's campaign follows the tale of Naoto Date – one of the players' major opponents in JDM, from his childhood dream, through tragedy to a chance at a new life. The campaign consists of 9 events, summing to 11 completely new races.

Following the path set by the "Rise of the Scorpion" update, which expands the plotline through opponents' backstories, a new side story campaign is introduced to the game. The Tiger's campaign follows the tale of Naoto Date – one of the players' major opponents in JDM, from his childhood dream, through tragedy to a chance at a new life. The campaign consists of 9 events, summing to 11 completely new races. New Racing Tracks: Two completely new racing tracks have been added to the open world and the Challenge Mode. The Hakome Stadium – a sports arena turned into an ultimate racing challenge; and the Takekaze Tōge – A new racing track located at the foot of the volcano, hidden within a bamboo forest.

Two completely new racing tracks have been added to the open world and the Challenge Mode. The Hakome Stadium – a sports arena turned into an ultimate racing challenge; and the Takekaze Tōge – A new racing track located at the foot of the volcano, hidden within a bamboo forest. Added XeSS 2 Support: JDM is now running XeSS 2.1.1.1, including Frame Generation and Low Latency technology. Its implementation vastly improves performance on Intel and AMD cards and has been set as default for the owners of said GPUs.

JDM is now running XeSS 2.1.1.1, including Frame Generation and Low Latency technology. Its implementation vastly improves performance on Intel and AMD cards and has been set as default for the owners of said GPUs. Added Multi Frame Generation to DLSS: The game now supports Multi Frame Generation times 2 and times 3 for Nvidia RTX 5xxx owners. This feature can be turned off (default) and on from the game's graphics options menu.

The game now supports Multi Frame Generation times 2 and times 3 for Nvidia RTX 5xxx owners. This feature can be turned off (default) and on from the game's graphics options menu. Performance Increase: The game has received another performance pass throughout the entire open world. The loading times have been slightly improved. The shops from the Main Menu of the game (Car Setup, Tuning Shop, Change Car) had their loading screens removed completely. After the update the game may require players to redo the Automatic Graphics Settings Configuration, when launching the game.

The game has received another performance pass throughout the entire open world. The loading times have been slightly improved. The shops from the Main Menu of the game (Car Setup, Tuning Shop, Change Car) had their loading screens removed completely. After the update the game may require players to redo the Automatic Graphics Settings Configuration, when launching the game. Steam Deck Support: Improved performance and UI positioning. Added dedicated graphical presets and balanced the optimization.

Improved performance and UI positioning. Added dedicated graphical presets and balanced the optimization. Physics Improvements: Some game physics improvements have been introduced, including: slight balance of the Arcade physics model; fixes for All Wheel Drive and Front Wheel Drive cars; resolved physics issues causing undesirable outcomes and unbalanced forces acting on the cars. Improved collision and force compensation physics.

Some game physics improvements have been introduced, including: slight balance of the Arcade physics model; fixes for All Wheel Drive and Front Wheel Drive cars; resolved physics issues causing undesirable outcomes and unbalanced forces acting on the cars. Improved collision and force compensation physics. Side Mission Updates: In Sushi Delivery side missions, the players will now be able to drive their own cars. Added weather indication for Underground Races and rebalanced the races happening in the rain.

In Sushi Delivery side missions, the players will now be able to drive their own cars. Added weather indication for Underground Races and rebalanced the races happening in the rain. Additional Bug Fixing and Minor Changes: The game has additionally received a plethora of small improvements and bug maintenance, from fixing game crashes to resolving minor issues with level design and car parts to adding new sounds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!