Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamhaven, Jeff Kaplan, Kintsugiyama, The Legend of California

Jeff Kaplan Slams Player Opinions Of Those Who Don't Play The Game

Former Overwatch producer Jeff Kaplan voiced his thoughts on gamers who complain about titles they won't play: "Shut the f#&% up"

Article Summary Jeff Kaplan criticizes gamers who complain about titles they won't play or have never played.

The ex-Overwatch producer bluntly tells non-players to "shut the fuck up" about games they're not into.

Kaplan explains that developers generally ignore feedback from those uninterested in their games.

He unveils his new project, The Legend of California, now available for wishlisting on Steam.

Game developer Jeff Kaplan made headlines this week by saying the most obvious thing we could have heard from any developer, as he slammed the opinions of gamers who criticize games they don't play. A video started making its way on social media a few days ago featuring the former Blizzard Entertainment VP and producer, as he was showing off the latest game he's working on, the western survival game called The Legend of California. In the video, Kaplan didn't mince words when it came to his opinion of gamers who go online to complain about video games they have no intention of ever playing.

Jeff Kaplan Tells Players To "Shut The Fuck Up" If You're Not Going To Play The Game

I never understand being hostile about it or being rude about it. But I understand being upset, and I understand voicing your opinion. But like, if a game comes out and you don't want to play it and you've never played it… Shut the fuck up. No one cares. We don't need to hear that you weren't into it. What is with this, "Oh my god, I'm so upset, they decided to make this game that I have no interest in."

Who cares about my opinion if I'm not gonna play it, and if I've never played it? Why does my opinion matter on that? I'll tell you what it does; as a game developer that's been in charge of teams who has the ability to do something about it. I just fucking ignore you. That's all you've accomplished. I guess I'm not gonna listen to you anymore because you're so off the deep end that it's not even worth listening to you at that point.

Honestly, sage advice in our opinion from the former Overwatch dev. While it won't stop anyone from voicing their opinions or ctiticizing games they'll never touch, it should come as no surprise that developers look at complaints from this section of the audience as white noise that they end up ignoring. Meanwhile, if you want to support Kaplan's latest title (or complain about it for him to ignore you), you can check out The Legend of California on Steam.

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