Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Releases New Character Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash as Bandai Namco reveals more gameplay and a new character.

Developer Byking Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco released a new video this week for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, showing off a new character and more gameplay. For this particular trailer, we get to see a few people in action as they show off Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda all joining the fray. The trailer itself gives you about 90 seconds worth of action, as all three of the characters are able to show off a sampling of moves and abilities you'll encounter in the middle of a fight. Panda has to be our personal favorite this time around, as he is basically a brawler who doesn't waste time setting up moves. He just dives in and mauls without a care in the world! Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom, as we're still waiting for the two companies to come up with a release date beyond the word "soon."

"Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game! In this two vs. two action game, aim for new heights by mastering the Cursed Techniques of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and… domain expansion…?!"

"The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations."

