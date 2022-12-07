The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 2: Serperior VSTAR

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Grass-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The fully evolved Unova Grass-type Starter gets an Ultra Rare feature here. Serperior V and Serperior VSTAR are the first Ultra Rare Serperior cards since Black & White – Dragons Exalted. Even that card, though, depicted Shiny Serperior as a Gold Secret Rare. Believe it or not, Serperior never got a GX or even an EX, which is odd considering it debuted in the Black & White-ers where the uppercase EX card type arrived. In fact, we haven't gotten a single Serperior card at all since XY – Fates Collide. That's a long gap! Artist Ayaka Yoshida makes up for lost time with a beautiful, glowing V that shows a colorful storm of petals swirling around Serperior. The VSTAR is a bit more standard 3D-style artwork from PLANETA Mochizuki, but it is by no means a weak illustration.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.