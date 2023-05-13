The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 50: Simisear Illustration Simisear got quite a unique Special Illustration Rare VSTAR in the Galarian Gallery subset of the Pokémon TCG's special Crown Zenith set.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

I never would've thought Simisear would get such a strong feature in the final Sword & Shield-era set, but here we are. Simisear VSTAR gets this super-stylized Special Illustration Rare depicts Simisear in a cartoony, almost chibi-style form munching on a Berry over a pattern of lightly rendered Simisear and Berries in the background. Artist nagano illustrates this VSTAR after initially collaborating with The Pokémon Company on merch including towels, phone cases, and plushes in his signature surrealist style. Nagano's has not illustrated any cards after or before this Crown Zenith hit.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.