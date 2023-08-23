Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: jumanji, Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Jumanji: Wild Adventures Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games dropped a new trailer during Gamescom 2023, as the team revealed more gameplay for Jumanji: Wild Adventures.

Outright Games had their own surprise for Gamescom 2023 this week, as they dropped a new gameplay trailer for Jumanji: Wild Adventures. Serving as a sequel to the previous game based on the new line of movies and characters, this will be an entirely new adventure for some cool four-player fun. This time around you'll be taking the characters on a new quest to find The Jewel of Jumanji, if such a thing exists, and bring it back in order to get back home safe and sound. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game will be released on November 3rd.

"Jumanji: Wild Adventures reunites the world's most heroic explorers in a hilarious and exciting multiplayer adventure. Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon are all back and ready to quest as they search for treasure beyond their wildest imaginations. Players will have to work together as they find themselves back in the vast world of Jumanji, where they will be tasked with finding The Jewel of Jumanji, a mysterious artifact that is the key to finding their way back home."

"Featuring huge locations and formidable bosses, Jumanji: Wild Adventures is an all-new, follow-up to Outright Games' previous best-selling title Jumanji: The Video Game. The game will be four times bigger, with a vast world to explore, including uncharted jungles, forgotten villages, and icy mountains, even more deadly encounters, and special items to unlock. The playable rag-tag group of explorers all have hilarious personalities and totally unique strengths, as well as unlockable powers and abilities which players can use to customize their play. Players can choose to quest alone with solo play, or team up with 4-player local co-op to create the ultimate adventuring team. With fiendish puzzles and dangerous enemies awaiting all who dare to escape the jungle, Jumanji: Wild Adventures is played best with friends and family."

