Jumanji: Wild Adventures To Arrive This November

Outright Games has a brand new franchise video game on the way as Jumanji: Wild Adventures will be released this November.

Outright Games revealed they're working with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for a new franchise game as Jumanji: Wild Adventures is on the way. Serving as a sequel to the game that was based on the new series of films, as you will return to the jungle and carry on the newest adventures. The game will present an all-new story featuring new challenges and objectives as you attempt to survive in the wild once again. Enjoy the info and trailer below, as the game will be released on November 3rd for PC and all three major consoles.

"Jumanji: Wild Adventures reunites the world's most heroic explorers in a hilarious and exciting multiplayer adventure. Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, and Professor Shelly Oberon are all back and ready to quest as they search for treasure beyond their wildest imaginations. Players will have to work together as they find themselves back in the vast world of Jumanji, where they will be tasked with finding The Jewel of Jumanji, a mysterious artifact that is the key to finding their way back home."

"Featuring huge locations and formidable bosses, Jumanji: Wild Adventures is an all-new, follow-up to Outright Games' previous best-selling title Jumanji: The Video Game. The game will be four times bigger, with a vast world to explore, including uncharted jungles, forgotten villages, and icy mountains, even more deadly encounters, and special items to unlock. The playable rag-tag group of explorers all have hilarious personalities and totally unique strengths, as well as unlockable powers and abilities which players can use to customize their play. Players can choose to quest alone with solo play, or team up with 4-player local co-op to create the ultimate adventuring team. With fiendish puzzles and dangerous enemies awaiting all who dare to escape the jungle, Jumanji: Wild Adventures is played best with friends and family."

