Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Journey Together in June 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Trainer-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Journey Together in June 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, which came out in March 2025, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare 184/159: $145.33 Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare 187/159: $81.48 N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare 185/159: $74.22 Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration Rare 183/159: $65.43 Hop's Zacian ex Special Illustration Rare 186/159: $54.69 Volcanion ex Special Illustration Rare 182/159: $35.66 N's Zoroark ex Gold Hyper Rare 189/159: $25.49 Iono's Bellibol ex Gold Hyper Rare 188/159: $25.46 Articuno Illustration Rare 161/159: $19.96 N's Reshiram Illustration Rare 167/159: $17.37 Wailord Illustration Rare 162/159: $14.87 Spiky Energy Gold Hyper Rare 190/159: $9.68 Lillie's Clefairy ex Full Art 173/159: $9.49 N's Zoroark ex Full Art 175/159: $7.41 Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare 164/159: $6.53

The set's chase card, Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare, has seen a $34 drop since last month. As the market evens out a bit, these chase cards are taking hits like this, with Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare and N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare both dropping by over $20. Further, all of the cards in the top 15 have lost value in the past month. Iono's Kilowattre Illustration Rare has been bumped from the top 15, replaced by Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare. I'm surprised Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare isn't ranking higher due to the popularity of Lillie cards in general as well as the art style of this card. I could see this one increasing in value and overtaking the Wailord at some point.

